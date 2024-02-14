In a strategic move, the BJP has released another list of candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha Biennial elections. Party president JP Nadda leads the list, set to contest from Gujarat, while Ashok Chavan and Medha Kulkarni are slated to represent Maharashtra. The list comprises seven candidates in total, with four from Gujarat and three from Maharashtra. This announcement follows an earlier list released by the BJP today, February 14, further solidifying the party's stance and preparation for the impending elections. Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Announces Second List of Candidates for RS Polls; Check Complete List.

BJP Candidates for Rajya Sabha Elections

BJP releases another list of candidates for the Rajya Sabha Biennial elections. Party president JP Nadda from Gujarat Ashok Chavan, Medha Kulkarni from Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/eIZXmvyjcn — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

