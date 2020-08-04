Ayodhya, August 4: The Bhumi Paujan of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to take place on August 5 at around 12:30 pm. The construction id the Ram Temple will begin after the foundation stone laying ceremony. The ceremony will begin at around 8 am and will continue till 2 pm. Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Guest List: From Mohan Bhagwat to Iqbal Ansari, Here's The List of Invitees For The Event in Ayodhya.

The main Bhumi Pujan is expected to take place at 12:30 pm, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram Mandir by at 12:40 pm. The Bhumi Pujan will be performed by the priests of the Temple. The Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was set up by the Centre to construct the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan Live Streaming Schedule: Watch Live Coverage of Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony in Ayodhya on DD National And DD News.

The live coverage of the event will be telecast on DD National and DD News Channel. The celebrations have already started on August 4. Continuous breaking coverage of events in Ayodhya will start from 6 am on the August 5, on DD News Live and DD India Live. Meanwhile, live telecast of the main events in Ayodhya will be done on DD National covering from multiple locations - Hanumangarhi and Ram Mandir.

Prominent invitees on the list are - PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. Five guests who will be present on the dais during the bhumi pujan are - PM Modi, UP CM, Bhagwat, UP Governor Anandiben and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

