Ayodhya (UP), December 7: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary, Champat Rai, has said that one representative each from 50 foreign countries would be invited to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple on January 22.

The invitation letter, duly signed by Champat Rai, reads: “You are aware that after a long-drawn struggle, the construction of temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi is in progress, and on Paush Shukla Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, Monday, 22 January, 2024, the new idol of Ram Lalla will be consecrated in the sanctum sanctorum. It is our strong desire that you be present in Ayodhya on this auspicious occasion to witness the consecration and enhance the dignity of this great historical day.” The VVIPs will get entry through barcode passes. Ram Mandir Idol Consecration: ‘Feeling Blessed That I Will Witness Historic Occasion’, Says PM Narendra Modi on Getting Invited by Temple Trust to Visit Ayodhya (See Pic).

“Out of 7,000 invitees, about 4,000 would be religious leaders. The remaining will include prominent personalities from different fields. A link will be shared with the invitees before the ceremony. Once they register themselves, a bar code will be generated which will act as the entry pass,” said VHP spokesman Sharad Sharma.

Families of 50 kar sevaks who lost their lives during the movement have also been invited. Invitations have also been sent to judges, scientists, writers and poets. “We have also invited saints, priests, Shankaracharyas, former civil servants, retired army officers, lawyers, musicians and Padma awardees,” he said. Ram Temple Construction on His Birthplace Is Symbol of Patience of Indians for Centuries, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

“Ram Lalla will be seated in the temple in the form of a five-year-old boy. For this, three idols are being made from two stones brought from Karnataka, and one from Rajasthan. The idols are almost ready and are being given final touches. The most beautiful idol will be selected for consecration,” said Champat Rai.

VHP spokesperson Sharad Sharma said, “We have also invited journalists who supported the Ram temple movement through their writings and reports. Without them, the struggle for Ram Temple could not have been successful.”

Cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Ratan Tata, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, and actors, Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, who played Ram and Sita in popular TV serial ‘Ramayana’, are among the prominent personalities who have been invited for the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

