Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, also known as The Rebel Kid and Kaleshi Aurat, appeared before the police at Khar Police Station in Mumbai on February 12, as per a video posted by ANI. Apoorva Mukhija presented herself before the cops for questioning in connection with the case related to YouTuber, podcaster and BeerBiceps owner Ranveer Allahbadia and comedian Samay Raina for controversial comments on his roast show India's Got Latent. Apoorva Mukhija has also been named in the complaint filed in the case for abusive and vulgar remarks on India's Got Latent. The matter blew up when a video of Ranveer Allahbadia on India's Got Latent went viral in which he is seen asking a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?" Apoorva Mukhija is under the radar herself after her equally distasteful comments about parents. But what did Apoorva Mukhija say on India's Got Latent? Rebel Kid in 'India's Got Latent': Who Is Apoorva Mukhija? Know Controversy Surrounding Content Creator's Vulgar Comments Along With Ranveer Allahbadia on Samay Raina's Show (Watch Video).

Apoorva Mukhija Appears For Questioning At Khar Police Station - Watch Video

#WATCH | Mumbai | Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija today appeared before police in Khar police station, in the case related to the show India's Got Latent. A complaint has been filed against YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian… pic.twitter.com/1tuSD6is28 — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2025

What Did Apoorva Mukhija Say on 'India's Got Latent'?

Apoorva Mukhija reportedly asked a contestant in jest, "Have you ever seen a vagina after coming out of your mother?" The controversial India's Got Latent episode with Ranveer Allahbadia with abusive humour about parents has since been removed from YouTube after a complaint by the Government of India. The Cyber Police reviewed all episodes of India's Got Latent after which the Maharashtra Police filed a case against the makers and 30 other people. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also summoned Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija and influencer Ashish Chanchlani in the show to appear on February 17. ‘India’s Got Latent’ Abusive Language Row: Complaint Filed Against Ranveer Allahbadia Aka YouTuber ‘BeerBiceps’, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija Over ‘Obscene’ Remarks About Women’s Private Parts.

Ranveer Allahbadia Apologises To Fans – Watch Video

Saying that "Comedy is not my forte" and that he had a "lapse in judgement", Ranveer Allahbadia attempted to wash his hands clean of the derogatory comments he made about one’s parents on India's Got Latent. The popular podcaster with millions of followers apologised to his viewers. He continues to receive backlash from celebrities, politicians and netizens, while also receiving support from some quarters.

The issue of foul language and offensive content on digital media has been raised in Lok Sabha after the Ranveer Allahbadia incident. The Times of India reports that some members of the Parliamentary Committee on communications and information technology are likely to raise the issue at a meeting on February 13.

