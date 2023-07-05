Patna, July 5: In a shocking incident, three teenagers tragically drowned while bathing in the Sikrahna River while their four other friends were busy recording video reels. The incident occurred near Tikulya Dhaba Ghat, located within the jurisdiction of the Motihari Mufassil police station area in East Champaran district, on a Sunday evening.

Local fishermen successfully recovered the bodies of the three deceased teenagers on Monday. They have been identified as Prince Kumar (14), Akchhar Kumar (14), and Manjit Kumar (15), all residents of Jamala locality. "The bodies were subsequently transferred to Motihari Sadar hospital for postmortem examination. A case has been registered in connection with the incident," Times of India reported, quoting Mufassil SHO Awanish Kumar as saying. Instagram Reels Craze Takes Another Life, Youth Falls To Death While Making Video on Suicide in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur (Disturbing Footage).

According to Golu, a friend of one of the deceased, they had rented a three-wheeler to travel to Tikuliya in order to meet their friend Satyam. Their plan was to walk along the river bank in the village, capturing video reels and taking selfies. However, tragically, they lost three of their friends while engaging in these activities, Golu stated. Telangana Shocker: Boy Dies While Shooting for Instagram Reel In Front of Running Train in Hyderabad (Watch Video).

In another incident, a college student from Chhattisgarh Bilaspur, died while making an Instagram reel in March. The deceased, Ashutosh Gandharva of Sarakho village of Sarkanda area of ​​Bilaspur in Champa district, was recording a video standing on the roof of his college's science department's building, the reports said. He lost his control and slipped to his death.

