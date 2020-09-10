Mumbai, September 10: Reliance Industries touched a record high on Thursday. The stock was trading at Rs 2218, up 2.66 percent at 10:40 am. On Wednesday, Reliance Industries announced that Silver Lake Partners picked up 1.75 per cent stake Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) for Rs 7,500 crore.

It marked the second billion-dollar investment by Silver Lake in a Reliance Industries subsidiary after the $1.35 billion investment in Jio Platforms announced earlier this year. Reliance Industries Reportedly in Advanced Talks With KKR For Stake Sale, After Silver Lake Picks Up 1.75% Stake in Reliance Retail.

RIL shares touched record-high on Thursday:

#CNBCTV18Market | #Reliance Industries hits record high, crosses earlier level of Rs 2,198.80/Sh hit on July 27 pic.twitter.com/ToB7xRLdZs — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) September 10, 2020

There was also news which said that KKR & Co. is in advanced talks to invest at least $1 billion in the retail business of Reliance Industries, according to a Bloomberg report. This could be another big investment in the unit following Silver Lake Partners’ deal.

