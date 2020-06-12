Mumbai, June 12: Amid the sharp rise in novel coronavirus disease cases in Maharashtra, the state government has decided to begin trials of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug that has been touted as a success in the battle against COVID-19. According to a report in India Today, the clinical trials will be initiated at 18 medical colleges. Remdesivir Effective in Treating Critical COVID-19 Patients, Says Senior Physician.

The Maharashtra government will initially procure 3,000 vials and provide it to 14 state-run medical colleges and the four colleges run by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the report said. The state government plans to acquire 10,000 more vials, while appealing centre for clearances for the drug. Coronavirus Vaccine Update: From Ayurveda to Remdesivir And More, Here's What Progress India, US, China And Other Countries Have Made so Far.

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad has asked the Central government for clearances for the drug. "From the beginning I consistently urged to DCGI and Central Health Ministry to give permission for Remedesivir Drug Y r u still holding on to permissions People are dying and this is as of now the best drug Plz save lives @drharshvardhan ji @drvgsomani ji," Mr Ahwad tweeted.

Jitendra Awhad Tweet:

From the beginning of I consistently urged to DCGI and Central Health Ministry to give permission for Remedesivir Drug Y r u still holding on to permissions People are dying and this is as of now the best drug Plz save lives @drharshvardhan ji@drvgsomani ji pic.twitter.com/nT9wxQeLuv — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) June 12, 2020

According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry's latest update on coronavirus, infection cases in Maharashtra has reached 97,648. Of these, 47,980 are active cases, while 46,078 individuals have been cured or discharged. COVID-19 has also claimed 3,590 deaths in the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).