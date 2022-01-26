Kasaragod, January 26: A Kerala minister unfurled the national flag upside down in Kasaragod district, during the Republic Day celebrations today, triggering a political controversy as the opposition BJP demanded his resignation for showing disrespect to the national flag.

The incident occurred when minister Ahammad Devarkovil, who holds the Port and Archaeology portfolios in the Left Government, unfurled the flag at the Municipal Stadium in Kerala's Kasaragod this morning.

A nominee of the Indian National League (INL), an ally of the CPI(M)-led LDF, Mr Devarkovil was the chief guest of the Republic Day celebrations at the district headquarters. Republic Day Parade 2022: Haryana Tableau Displays Proactive Policies for Sports Promotion.

Interestingly, no one, including the minister, peoples' representatives, police officials and other dignitaries present on the occasion, seemed to notice the gaffe.

After the flag was unfurled, the minister even saluted it while it was upside down and then proceeded with his speech, amidst which some media personnel who gathered there to cover the event pointed out the mistake. Then the minister came back, lowered the flag and raised it again correctly.

Meanwhile, BJP state chief K Surendran sought the immediate resignation of Mr Devarkovil and a police case be registered against him and the officials concerned who showed disrespect to the national flag.

"It is a matter of serious concern that the minister also saluted the Tricolour (flag) after it was hoisted upside down. It is ridiculous that despite such a grave mistake, neither the minister nor the officials realised the error," he said in a statement. Republic Day 2022: PM Narendra Modi Wears Traditional Cap from Uttarakhand, Stole from Manipur at R-Day Function (See Pics).

He also wanted the state DGP to order a probe into the incident. Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament, Rajmohan Unnithan, who was present during the occasion, termed the incident as "unfortunate" and wanted the government to take action.