New Delhi, December 22: French President Emmanuel Macron is set to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, people familiar with the development said on Friday.

India had invited US President Joe Biden to grace the occasion but he expressed inability to travel to New Delhi in January. Republic Day Republic Day 2024 Parade to Be an All-Woman Affair, Only Females to Be Part of Marching Contingents, Bands, Tableaux and Performances.

French President Macron has been invited as the Republic Day chief guest, the people cited above said.