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Cricket Cricket IShowSpeed Calls Virat Kohli 'Homie', Trolls Babar Azam During Trinidad Tour, Video Goes Viral Popular streamer IShowSpeed has once again captured global attention with a viral video from Trinidad, where he delivered a fervent shoutout to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and playfully trolled Pakistani captain Babar Azam during a casual cricket match. The incident, widely circulated across social media platforms, highlights the streamer's characteristic blend of sports enthusiasm and humorous commentary.

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In a recent video that has rapidly gained traction across social media, American YouTube personality IShowSpeed was seen engaging in a casual cricket match in Trinidad, delivering a notable shoutout to Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli while simultaneously taking a light-hearted jab at Pakistan's Babar Azam. The incident, which occurred during his latest trip, has been widely reported, with clips showcasing the streamer's energetic and often exaggerated reactions to the sport. IShowSpeed Performs Cristiano Ronaldo's 'SIUUU' at WrestleMania 42 (Watch Video).

IShowSpeed Gives Shoutout to Virat Kohli

IShowSpeed plays Cricket in Trinidad and Tobago. "That's Babar Azam stuff" - when his partner plays a poor shot "Shoutout to my homie Virat Kohli baby" - after he plays a good shot 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/d2piAdXTiq — Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) April 25, 2026

The viral footage captures IShowSpeed, known for his ardent fandom of Kohli, participating in a street cricket game with locals. After a fellow player failed to connect cleanly with the ball, IShowSpeed humorously remarked, "That's Babar Azam stuff, bro," a playful dig that quickly resonated with cricket fans online. Moments later, upon hitting a boundary himself, he enthusiastically celebrated by exclaiming, "Virat Kohli baby. Shoutout to my homie Virat Kohli," further cementing his allegiance to the Indian star.

A History of Cricket Commentary

IShowSpeed's engagement with cricket is not new; he has previously expressed his admiration for Virat Kohli and has often been seen wearing the Indian team jersey. His commentary on cricket matches, particularly those involving India and Pakistan, has consistently drawn significant viewership and discussion. Virat Kohli Wins 43 Inch LED TV for His Match-Winning Knock in RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Match.

This latest video from Trinidad adds another chapter to his public interactions with the sport, underscoring his role in bridging traditional sports fandom with contemporary digital entertainment. The ongoing comparisons between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli by fans and pundits alike provide a fertile ground for such viral moments.

Global Reach of Sports and Social Media

The video's rapid spread underscores the powerful intersection of global sports, celebrity culture, and social media. IShowSpeed's ability to generate widespread engagement, even when participating in an impromptu game, highlights the evolving landscape of sports entertainment. Babar Azam Hundred Video: Watch Peshawar Zalmi Captain Score His 12th T20 Hundred.

While some viewers found the remarks humorous and in line with the streamer's usual style, others engaged in debates regarding the comparison between the two prominent cricketers. Such viral content not only entertains but also contributes to the broader conversation around cricket, drawing in new audiences and fostering lively discussions across digital platforms.

The incident serves as a testament to how personalities like IShowSpeed can amplify sporting narratives, bringing them to a diverse, global audience through their unique brand of content. His playful yet impactful commentary continues to be a significant feature of online sports discourse, demonstrating the enduring appeal of cricket and its stars in the digital age.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).