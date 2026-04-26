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News INDIA Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Panchayat Secretary Declares 3 Living Residents Dead in Chhatarpur, Suspended A panchayat secretary in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, was suspended after issuing death certificates for three living residents. The error halted their widow pensions and welfare benefits. While officials suggest the secretary's lack of computer skills caused the mistake, locals allege it was political revenge for election opposition.

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A panchayat secretary in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district has been suspended with immediate effect after he reportedly issued death certificates for three local residents who are still alive. The administrative action, confirmed on Sunday, April 26, follows a formal complaint by the affected individuals whose access to essential government welfare benefits was cut off due to the clerical error.

Loss of Welfare Benefits for Living Persons Declared Dead

The suspension follows a complaint lodged on April 17 by Ramabai Raikwar, Girja Vishwakarma, and Kallu Ahirwar. The two women, Raikwar and Vishwakarma, reported that their widow pensions were abruptly stopped after they were declared deceased in official records. Similarly, Ahirwar stated he was unable to access benefits under Dalit welfare schemes. The trio discovered they were "dead" on paper only after their regular financial assistance failed to arrive. Chhatarpur Viral Video: Girl, 2 Men Confronted for Alleged Obscene Acts Inside Moving 108 Ambulance.

Allegations of Political Revenge

District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Namah Shivay Arjaria issued the suspension order for Chandrapura Gram Panchayat Secretary Amar Singh on Saturday, April 25. While the administration is investigating the cause, local residents have alleged that the move was politically motivated. According to locals, the three victims had campaigned against the current Chandrapura Sarpanch during the recent elections. They claim the Sarpanch may have pressured the secretary to issue the false certificates as a form of retaliation.

Official Response and Misconduct Inquiry

CEO Arjaria has remained neutral regarding the allegations of political pressure, noting that an official inquiry is currently underway. He suggested that the "goof-up" might have a less malicious origin, citing the secretary's technical limitations. "The secretary was not computer-friendly, and hence, the goof-up might have occurred," Arjaria stated. However, he clarified that the act constitutes "serious misconduct" under the Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Service (Conduct) Rules, 1996. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Elderly Man Abducted, Assaulted, and Forced To Drink Urine Over Son’s Relationship.

Current Status of the Official

During his suspension, Amar Singh will be attached to the Janpad Panchayat Gaurihar office. Under standard administrative protocol, he will receive a subsistence allowance while the investigation determines whether the certificates were the result of technical incompetence or deliberate foul play.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 05:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).