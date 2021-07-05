New Delhi, July 5: Days after Hyderabad-based mathematical physicist Kumar Eswaran claimed to have developed a proof for the Riemann Hypothesis, Martin Bridson, the president of Clay Mathematics Institute on Monday broke silence and said that the 'Riemann Hypothesis is still unproven and that it remains open'. Bridson made the statement when he was asked about Eswaran's claim of solving the problem that has puzzled mathematicians for the past 161 years.

The Riemann Hypothesis is about prime numbers and their distribution. It was put forward by German mathematician GFB Riemann, who believed that the frequency of prime numbers is closely related to an equation called the Riemann Zeta function. Reports informed that the solution to the Math problem was found by Eswaran, the Indian physicist at the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology (SNIST). His claim of solving the equation has been in the news since 2016.

Bridson was quoted by The Hindu saying that he is surprised by the way the publications in India are treating the claim that the Riemann Hypothesis has been proved. He said the claim that Eswaran has solved the 161-year-old Riemann Hypothesis, remains unclear as leading journals in the field of Math have not accepted this proposed proof. A Maths Meme Has Left People Scratching Their Heads, Although The Answer is Quite Easy (Check Viral Tweet).

Bridson said that it would be wise to investigate even more seriously and understand the fact as to why leading journals and specialists in the field have not accepted this proposed proof if the hypothesis was solved y Eswaran, as claimed. The Riemann Hypothesis is one of the Millennium Prize Problems considered 'important classic questions that have resisted solution over the years'. Reports inform that an expert committee was formed in 2020 to Eswaran’s research where over 1,200 mathematicians were invited by the committee to participate in an open review.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2021 12:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).