Dhanbad, July 12: A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, an official said on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Shankar Prasad, a resident of Duma village, who was also the district work head of Sangh-affiliated organisation District Vanvasi Kalyan Kendra. Kerala: 27 PFI Workers Arrested For Murder of RSS Leader Srinivasan in Palakkad.

The incident took place on Tuesday, when Shankar Prasad was travelling from his house to Shahrapura. He also worked as a member of the village defence force team. Murder Caught on Camera in Delhi! Man Stabbed to Death in Broad Daylight, Graphic Video Surfaces (Viewer Discretion Advised).

The reason behind the murder is not yet known, police said. BJP MP Ravindra Pandey and RSS workers are demanding the arrest of the culprits.

