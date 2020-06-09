Sambit Patra Discharged From Hospital Days After He Was Admitted With COVID-19 Symptoms

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra (Photo credit: ANI)

New Delhi, June 9: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra has been discharged from the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon on Tuesday, June 9, after he was admitted with COVID-19-like symptoms. In a tweet, Sambit Patra said that he has come home but will take time to fully recover. Jyotiraditya Scindia, His Mother Madhavi Raje Test Positive For COVID-19, Admitted to Delhi's Max Hospital: Reports.

“I have returned home thanks to the good wishes from all of you. However, complete recovery will take some more time,” said Sambit Patra in his tweet. In another post, he said that the party took care of him. He said the "party is his family". Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tests Negative for COVID-19.

Sambit Patra Tweet:

आप सभी के आशीर्वाद और प्रार्थना के बल से मैं स्वास्थ्य लाभ कर अपने घर लौटा हूँ। सम्पूर्ण रूप से ठीक होने में और थोड़ा वक्त लगेगा। आप सभी को आपके आशीर्वाद के लिए मेरा दंडवत् प्रणाम🙏 — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) June 9, 2020

Patra was discharged from the hospital on Sunday night. He was admitted on May 28 after showing symptoms of COVID-19. However, he was discharged from the hospital after the re-investigation report was found negative. The doctors have now instructed him to stay at home for a few days.

Earlier today, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia has tested positive for COVID-19. They were admitted to Delhi's Max Hospital for treatment.

(With IANS Inputs)