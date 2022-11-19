New Delhi, Nov 19: Soon after CCTV footage of Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain getting massage in Tihar Jail surfaced on social media on Saturday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that Jain was undergoing physiotherapy for a spinal injury.

Addressing mediapersons, Sisodia said: "Jain had sustained injury to his spine and that led to pinched nerve. He was also admitted to hospital."

"He (Jain) underwent two surgeries. The doctor had advised physiotherapy upon discharge and those videos show him getting physiotherapy," he said. Satyendar Jain Leaked Videos in Tihar Jail: Manish Sisodia Says AAP Leader Undergoing Physiotherapy for Spine Injury (Watch Video).

Watch Manish Sisodia addresses media on Satyendra Jain's massage video:

Sisodia further said that anyone can suffer injury and fall ill but only the BJP can make "cruel jokes" by leaking CCTV footage of an injured person's treatment. PM Narendra Modi Reaches Varanasi; All Set To Inaugurate Kashi Tamil Sangamam Today.

Sisodia said, "The Prime Minister of a country may also fall sick. Even they may require treatment."

Lashing out at the BJP, Sisodia claimed that his colleague had been lodged in a false case and that the BJP was making fun of Jain's illness.

"They (BJP) are losing the MCD and Gujarat polls and that is why they are resorting to cheap theatrics. They should fight the MCD election in Delhi on issues," he said.

