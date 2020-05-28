'Savarkar Yelahanka Bridge' Inauguration in Karnataka Postponed to Next Month to Avoid Gathering of People Amid Lockdown

The inauguration of 'Savarkar Yelahanka Bridge' postponed (Photo Credits: ANI)

Karnataka, May 28: The inauguration of 'Savarkar Yelahanka Bridge', that was scheduled for today, has been postponed to the next month. The decision has been taken to avoid gathering of people amid the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown. The flyover was to be inaugurated by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa today, which happens to be Veer Savarkar's birthday.

There has been a lot of debate in the state over the naming of the flyover. The Congress and JD(S) in the state opposed the move to name a flyover in the city after the freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar and termed it as an insult to freedom fighters of the state. Social Distancing Norms Violated During Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's Visit to Sheopur District in MP, Watch Video.

Over the last few weeks, there have been several instances where political leaders were attending events and there has been a violation of social distancing norms and other precautions which needs to be kept in mind amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Inauguration of 'Savarkar Yelahanka Bridge' Postponed:

Karnataka: The inauguration of 'Savarkar Yelahanka Bridge', that was scheduled for today, has been postponed to the next month, to avoid gathering of people amid #COVID lockdown. pic.twitter.com/Zewl0d3DQ2 — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020

On Tuesday, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar visited Sheopur district to attend an event at Nishad Raj Bhavan in which the health workers were facilitated for their contribution amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the video footage from the event, there was a huge crowd and it can be clearly seen that social distancing norms were not followed.

Similarly, earlier this week, BJP MP and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari reached Haryana to play cricket. As per the video footage and photographs it was evident that rules were flouted amid the lockdown and social distancing was not followed. The MP was seen singing, posing for selfies with people who were not wearing masks.