Social Distancing Norms Violated During Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's Visit to Sheopur District in MP, Watch Video

Madhya Pradesh, May 27: Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar visited Sheopur district on Tuesday in order to attend an event. According to video footage from the event, there was a huge crowd and it can be clearly seen that social distancing norms were not followed. According to an ANI update, the MP had gone to attend an event at Nishad Raj Bhavan in which the health workers were facilitated for their contribution amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, another shocking incident came to the light when BJP MP and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari reached Haryana to play cricket. As per the video footage and photographs released, it was seen that the match was played in violation of social distancing and government guidelines imposed for Coronavirus lockdown across the country. Manoj Tiwari, Delhi BJP Chief, Violates Lockdown Rules, Reaches Sonipat to Play Cricket; Check Videos And See Pics of Him Not Wearing Mask And Defying Social Distancing Norms.

Social Distancing Norms Violated During Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's visit to Sheopur district, Watch Video:

#WATCH MP: Social distancing norms violated during Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's visit to Sheopur district yesterday. The minister had gone to attend an event at Nishad Raj Bhavan in which healthworkers were facilitated for their contribution amid #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/DOCDxp9zci — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2020

Tiwari reached Sonipat in Haryana to play cricket when the borders of two states have been sealed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. At the event, not only was he not wearing a mask, but he was also spotted singing, posing for selfies and interacting with a group of people without wearing a mask during the event in Sonipat. The country is in the middle of phase four of the lockdown and the total number of coronavirus cases have crossed 1.5 lakh as per Wednesday morning figures.