Lucknow, October 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi must answer the questions being raised by rights' groups over the alleged gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras, said Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad. His group has also called a protest at Delhi's iconic India Gate today to mark their angst against the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government. Hathras Incident: They're Not Letting Us Meet Media, Claims Victim's Family Member.

The victim in Hathras assault case died on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after being allegedly sexually assaulted and tortured. Her body was cremated in wee hours of Wednesday by the UP Police. The forced cremation had drawn widespread condemnation as the family members were allegedly not allowed to remain present.

Azad, in a video message issued on social media, asked why the Prime Minister has maintained silence on the "brutal gangrape" case so far. His "silence on the plight of daughters" is dangerous, the Dalit leader said.

Update by ANI

उसके परिवार को बंधक बना लिया जाता है, तब प्रधानमंत्री एक शब्द नहीं बोलते, प्रधानमंत्री जी आप कब तक चुप रहेंगे? आपको जवाब देना पड़ेगा। आज शाम 5 बजे हम आपसे जवाब मांगने इंडिया गेट आ रहे हैं। आपकी चुप्पी बेटियों के लिए खतरा है, आपको जवाब देना पड़ेगा और न्याय करना पड़ेगा: चंद्रशेखर https://t.co/PV7JNJQfdr — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 2, 2020

"In the same Uttar Pradesh that elected him and sent him to parliament, there is brutality against a daughter from Hathras. She was raped and murdered... her bones broken and body cremated like garbage. When there is human rights violation in Uttar Pradesh, does not the Prime Minister say a word?" Azad asked.

"Neither can the Prime Minister hear her screams nor her family's screams. How long will you stay silent, Prime Minister? You will have to give answers. Today, at 5 pm, we are coming... to demand answers. Your silence is a danger for our daughters," he added.

The Bhim Army protest Delhi's India Gate will begin at 5 pm. Azad would be present at the demonstration venue. The Delhi-ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will protest separately at the Jantar Mantar.

