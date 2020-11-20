Chandigarh, November 19: Schools and other educational institution in Haryana will remain closed till November 30 amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state. Earlier, the schools in the state were scheduled to open in early November. However, the spike in COVID-19 cases forced the state government to delay the opening of schools. The decision will be applicable to government and private schools. Schools, Colleges in Gujarat Not to Reopen From November 23 Due to COVID-19 Situation.

The COVID-19 cases in the state have crossed two lakh-mark. More than 2,100 people also succumbed to the deadly virus in Haryana. According to the state health ministry, there are currently 19,579 active cases. India's COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 90 Lakh With 45,882 New Cases Reported in Past 24 Hours.

The development came after Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai and Gujarat also postponed the reopening of schools due to coronavirus, Schools in Mumbai will remain closed till December 31. On Tuesday, the Gujarat government also issued an order to rescind the decision that permitted the reopening from November 23.

