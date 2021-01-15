Shimla, January 15: With a decline in the number of new coronavirus cases, Himachal schools that follow a summer break pattern will resume classroom teachings from February 1 and those which close in winters will start functioning from February 15.

A decision in this regard was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here. Regular classes of Classes V and VIII to XII in summer-closing schools will be allowed from February 1. Teachers of summer-closing government schools will start reporting for duty from January 27. Himachal Pradesh: Govt-Run Schools and Colleges to Remain Shut Till December 31, Online Studies to Start From November 26.

Similarly, ITIs and polytechnic and engineering colleges in the hill state will resume physical classes from February 1. All other government colleges will reopen for regular classes from February 8 after winter vacations by following the SOPs, an official statement said. School managements will ensure use of face masks, sanitisers and adherence to social distance within their respective premises.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2021 08:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).