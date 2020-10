Mysuru, October 10: A 24-year-old scientist working in the Rare Materials Project at the Bhabha Atomic Research Institute near Mysuru has gone missing for the last four days, the police said. Assistant Scientific Officer Gulla Abhisheka Reddy, 24, was a resident of Cauvery Layout (New Janata Colony) at Yelawala in Mysuru. BARC Scientist's Son Naman Dutt, Who Went Missing 12 Days Ago From Vashi, Found Dead.

Reddy had moved to Mysuru from Chitturu district in Andhra Pradesh a year ago after he secured a job at BARC, 15 km from Mysuru. The police suspect that since he was allegedly suffering from depression and migraine, he left without informing anyone. DRDO Scientist Honey-Trapped, Held Hostage at Noida Hotel For Ransom; Prime Accused Linked With BJP And Bigg Boss 10 Winner.

Yelawala Inspector NH Yogananda told IANS that Reddy was staying alone after his parents' death a couple of months ago. His neighbour last saw Reddy leaving his house on a two-wheeler on October 6 afternoon. The Yelawala police have registered a case.

