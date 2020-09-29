New Delhi, September 29: A scientist associated with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was honey-trapped and held hostage for almost an entire day by a gang. The scientist was held hostage at a hotel in Noida maintained by OYO Rooms. After the police managed to free the DRDO scientist, it emerged the prime accused, Sunita Gurjar, is linked with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar. Honey-Trapped Employee of Military Engineering Services Arrested For Passing Classified Info to Pakistan Via WhatsApp And Facebook.

According to a report by TOI, the scientist came in contact with Sunita Gurjar and her aides while searching for a massage parlour. He was asked to reach Logix City Centre on September 26 and from there he was taken to Kunal Residency, which is maintained by OYO. A gang of five then locked him in a room and called his wife demanding a ransom of Rs 10 lakh. When she failed to arrange the money, she contacted police. Two Indian Army Soldiers Honey Trapped by Pakistan's ISI, Arrested in Rajasthan.

Cops formed three teams and sent the scientist's wife to Kunal Residency with a bag containing cash. "Three men were standing outside the hotel and came to take the bag. Two of them managed to flee while the third, Deepak, was caught. He took cops to the room where the scientist had been kept," Additional DCP Ranvijay Singh was quoted as saying. Rakesh, the manager of the hotel, and Sunita, who were present in the hotel, were also arrested.

Noida Police Arrest Sunita Gurjat, Two Others:

#PoliceCommissionerateNoida अपहरित सकुशल बरामद। महिला सहित 3 अभियुक्त गिरफ्तार, कब्जे से कार व मोबाइल बरामद। घटना के सफल अनावरण व अपहरित की सकुशल बरामदगी करने पर अपर मुख्य सचिव गृह द्वारा पुलिस टीम को 5 लाख रु0 का नगद पुरस्कार देने की घोषणा की ! थाना सेक्टर-49 नोएडा @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/7YGRsWFfub — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE NOIDA (@noidapolice) September 28, 2020

Sunita Gurjar is Linked With BJP And Bigg Boss 10 Winner:

Sunita Gurjar claims to be the head of a local BJP unit. However, the BJP's Noida unit said she is a former member and no more associated with the party. It is learnt that Sunita had made a brief appearance on Bigg Boss season 10 claiming to be relative of the winner, Manveer Gurjar. Sunit is from our village but not a relative, said Manveer Gurjar's family. Sunita had her pictures with actor Salman Khan too.

OYO Rooms Suspends Contract With Kunal Residency:

In a statement, OYO Rooms said it has suspended the contract with Kunal Residency, calling the incident "deeply upsetting". "At OYO Hotels and Homes, safety and security of our guests is of utmost importance. We are looking into the matter and are committed to cooperating with law enforcement authorities. Any act of misconduct or non-compliance on the part of our network hotels falls under zero-tolerance zone for us," the company said.

