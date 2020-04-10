Selfie, Photography Banned During Distribution of Food Items in Ajmer Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Violators to Face Strict Action

Representational Image | Selfies (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Jaipur, April 10: Selfie and photography have been banned in Rajasthan's Ajmer during the distribution of food items there. Ajmer District Collector in a notification stated that any violation of social distancing norms may result in action under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus, people across the nation have come forward to help the needy. The directive comes after several photos and videos of people helping the needy were shared on social media during which social distancing norms were not really followed.

In Rajathan, 26 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported on Friday taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 489. Of the new cases in Jaipur, which took its total to 168, one was a four-year-old kid. Several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have also come forward to provide food, shelter and other resources to the down and out. A 77-year-old man died in Jodhpur on Thursday - the state's seventh death due to COVID-19. The other deaths reported include two in Bhilwara and one each in Alwar, Jaipur, Kota and Bikaner. Rajasthan Reports 30 New Coronavirus Cases Including 9 Tablighi Jamaat Members.

Here's the tweet:

Selfie & photography to be banned during the distribution of food items in Ajmer. Any violation of social distancing norms may result in action under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC): Ajmer District Collector #Rajasthan #CoronaLockdown — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020

Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said it should be ensured that people compulsorily wear face masks to contain the spread of the virus. Gehlot said the order is applicable for all 196 urban areas (municipal corporations, municipalities and municipal councils) and agriculture markets (mandis) of the state as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the disease.