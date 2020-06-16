Sensex Ends 376 Points Higher at 33,605, Nifty Settles at 9,914 Amid Volatile Trading Session

Mumbai, June 16: The Indian stock market had a volatile trading session on Tuesday. After rallying over 600 points in the opening session, the Sensex dipped in the red, however, it recovered all its losses by ending 376 points higher. The Sensex ended at 33,605, up 376 points. Nifty, on the other hand, ended the session at 9,914.

The fall in the markets took place shortly after the Indian Army said an officer and two soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night during a violent face-off with the Chinese troops

All the constituents of the Sensex were trading in the green. ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance (both up 4 percent) were the top index gainers. All the Nifty sectoral indices were in the green as well, led by Nifty Bank index, up 3.3 per cent. India Reports 10,667 Coronavirus Cases, 380 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Tally Crosses 3.4 Lakh Mark.

Talking about the Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei increased around 4 percent, holding onto gains after Bank of Japan kept interest rates unchanged. According to reports, Japan's Central bank also said that it will closely monitor the impact of coronavirus and "will not hesitate to take additional easing measures if necessary."

South Korea's Kospi jumped 4 percent after recording its worst day since March on Monday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index increased by 2.8 percent. Wall Street also erased all its losses and was trading in the green. International oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.53 per cent to USD 39.51 per barrel.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 10:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).