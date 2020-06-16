Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sensex Ends 376 Points Higher at 33,605, Nifty Settles at 9,914 Amid Volatile Trading Session

News Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 04:13 PM IST
A+
A-
Sensex Ends 376 Points Higher at 33,605, Nifty Settles at 9,914 Amid Volatile Trading Session
Sensex

Mumbai, June 16: The Indian stock market had a volatile trading session on Tuesday. After rallying over 600 points in the opening session, the Sensex dipped in the red, however, it recovered all its losses by ending 376 points higher. The Sensex ended at 33,605, up 376 points. Nifty, on the other hand, ended the session at 9,914.

The fall in the markets took place shortly after the Indian Army said an officer and two soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night during a violent face-off with the Chinese troops

All the constituents of the Sensex were trading in the green. ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance (both up 4 percent) were the top index gainers. All the Nifty sectoral indices were in the green as well, led by Nifty Bank index, up 3.3 per cent. India Reports 10,667 Coronavirus Cases, 380 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Tally Crosses 3.4 Lakh Mark.

Talking about the Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei increased around 4 percent, holding onto gains after Bank of Japan kept interest rates unchanged. According to reports, Japan's Central bank also said that it will closely monitor the impact of coronavirus and "will not hesitate to take additional easing measures if necessary."

South Korea's Kospi jumped 4 percent after recording its worst day since March on Monday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index increased by 2.8 percent. Wall Street also erased all its losses and was trading in the green. International oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.53 per cent to USD 39.51 per barrel.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 10:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Coronavirus Global Markets global stock markets Nifty Sensex
You might also like
Video of Water Coming From Tree Bark Goes Viral: Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day
Viral

Video of Water Coming From Tree Bark Goes Viral: Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day
Earthquake of 3.9 Magnitude Reported in Jammu & Kashmir, Tremors Felt Near Katra Region: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020
News

Earthquake of 3.9 Magnitude Reported in Jammu & Kashmir, Tremors Felt Near Katra Region: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020
Coronavirus Vaccine Update: Imperial College London to Begin Clinical Trials This Week, Project Funded by UK Government
World

Coronavirus Vaccine Update: Imperial College London to Begin Clinical Trials This Week, Project Funded by UK Government
ICMR Chief Dr Balram Bhargava Writes to Health Ministry, Urges Govt to Ramp Up Testing for COVID-19 in Delhi Using Rapid Antigen Detection Test
News

ICMR Chief Dr Balram Bhargava Writes to Health Ministry, Urges Govt to Ramp Up Testing for COVID-19 in Delhi Using Rapid Antigen Detection Test
PM Narendra Modi Says 'COVID-19 Situation Not That Huge in India as in Other Parts of World, Death Rate Among Lowest'
News

PM Narendra Modi Says 'COVID-19 Situation Not That Huge in India as in Other Parts of World, Death Rate Among Lowest'
India’s Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 52.47%, Tally of Patients Recovered From COVID-19 Rises to 1.8 Lakh
News

India’s Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 52.47%, Tally of Patients Recovered From COVID-19 Rises to 1.8 Lakh
Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, Tests Negative for COVID-19
News

Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, Tests Negative for COVID-19
Tamil Nadu to Give Rs 1000 Each As Relief Measure to 13.35 Lakh Differently-Abled Cardholders in State in View of COVID-19 Pandemic
News

Tamil Nadu to Give Rs 1000 Each As Relief Measure to 13.35 Lakh Differently-Abled Cardholders in State in View of COVID-19 Pandemic
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement