Sensex, NSE Closed Today on Account of Good Friday 2020 Holiday, Trading to Resume on Monday

BSE Sensex (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Mumbai, April 10: The Indian stock exchanges, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) are closed today on the occasion of Good Friday holiday. There will be no trading in the commodity and forex market as well. The markets will resume trading on Monday, April 13. Sensex on Thursday closed at 31,160 up 1,265 points (4.23 percent), while the broader Nifty50 index jumped 363 points to end at 9,112. The rally in the markets was on the back of robust performance in the global markets.

For the week, Sensex and Nifty rose nearly 10 per cent. Hopes of a second stimulus package in coming days also improved the sentiment on Street, despite the rise in the coronavirus positive cases. According to reports, the rally added nearly Rs 4 lakh crore to the market capitalization of the listed companies on the BSE. Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 6412 After a Spike of 547 Cases in Past 12 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 199.

On the other hand, the situation in the country around coronavirus remains quite critical as the number of cases continues to increase. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 6,412 on Friday with an increase of 547 new COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours. Of these, 5709 are active COVID-19 cases while 504 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll in India due has mounted to 199, according to the data released by the Health Ministry.