Sensex Tanks 700 Points to End at 33,538, Nifty Down to 9,902 on Global Sell-off

Mumbai, June 11: The Indian markets traded in the red zone on Thursday amid weak cues from the global stock market. The S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 709 points or over 2 per cent to 33,538 while NSE's Nifty ended at 9,902, down 214 points or 2.12 per cent. There was a weakness in the global stocks after the US Fed's policy announcement on Wednesday.

The Indian markets opened around 100 points down and slipped deeper into the red as the day went ahead. The Supreme Court on Thursday said the Department of Telecommunications' (DoT's) demand for Rs 4 trillion worth of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues from public-sector undertakings (PSUs) was "totally impermissible". The telecom stocks were bleeding after the AGR ruling. Vodafone stock tanked 13 percent on Thursday.

Talking about the global markets, the Dow and S&P 500 ended a choppy session lower on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 282.31 points, or 1.04 percent, to 26,989.99, the S&P 500 lost 17.04 points, or 0.53 percent, to 3,190.14. The Asian stocks were also trading in the red. Japan's Nikkei 225 futures fell 1.2 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were 0.31 percent lower. India Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 9,996 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 8,102.

The coronavirus numbers continue to rise in India. India reported the highest single-day spike of 9996 new COVID-19 cases and 357 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country have now increased to 2,86,579, including 1,37,448 active cases and the death toll has mounted to 8,102.

