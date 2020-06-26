Mumbai, June 26: The Sensex opened 300 points higher on Friday, echoing positive sentiment in the global stock markets. The markets remained in the green zone throughout the day and ended 329 points higher at 35,171. On the other hand, Nifty settled at 10,383. IT and bank stocks helped the Sensex to gain. Infosys rallied 7 percent and TCS was up 5 percent during the closing hours.

The fuel rates in India continued to rise for the 20th consecutive day. The total coronavirus numbers in India have also increased tremendously and have crossed the 4.9 lakh mark today.

India recorded 407 deaths and the highest single-day spike of 17,296 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The death toll has jumped to 15,301 in the country so far. India Records 407 Deaths, Highest Single-Day Spike of 17,296 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Jumps to 4.9 Lakh Cases.

Talking about the US markets, the Wall Street stocks ended higher on Thursday. The bank shared jumped on the ease of regulations imposed after the 2008 crisis. On Thursday, the Federal Reserve ordered 34 major US banks to suspend share buybacks in the third quarter and limit dividend payments to shareholders.

Following a volatile session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 25,745.60, up 1.2 percent or around 300 points. The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.1 percent to 3,083.76, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.1 percent to 10,017.00. Similarly, the Asian markets also were in the green. Nikkei was at 22,549, up 289 points (1.30 percent). The Topix was at 1,580, up 1.2 percent.

