Thiruvananthapuram, August 22: Kerala politics has been rocked by fresh allegations after a trans woman accused Palakkad MLA and Youth Congress State President Rahul Mamkootathil of sexual harassment. She alleged that Mamkootathil sent her vulgar messages expressing his desire to rape her and even suggested traveling to Bengaluru or Hyderabad to carry it out. “I think he is sexually frustrated because he said he wants to rape me,” the complainant, Avanthika, stated, adding that their interaction began during an election debate but soon turned into a “disgusting experience” through his online messages.

This comes on the heels of Malayalam actor Rini Ann George and writer Honey Bhaskaran also leveling harassment charges. While Rini accused a youth leader of sending lewd messages and inviting her to a hotel—without naming anyone—both the BJP and DYFI staged protests outside Mamkootathil’s office, demanding action. Honey Bhaskaran directly named Mamkootathil, claiming he repeatedly sent her offensive messages and misrepresented their conversations, while adding that internal complaints within the Youth Congress were ignored. Malayalam Actress Rini Ann George Alleges Prominent Youth Leader of Well-Known Political Party Sent Obscene Messages, Invited Her to Five-Star Hotel; Claims Senior Leaders Ignored Complaints and Continued to Reward Him With Positions.

Facing mounting pressure, Mamkootathil resigned as Youth Congress State President, insisting that his decision was voluntary and meant to allow party workers to focus on elections. He maintained that no senior leader forced his resignation and denied any wrongdoing. ‘Many Women Have Faced Similar Issues’: Kerala BJP Protests at MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil’s Office Demanding Resignation After Actress Rini Ann George Alleges Offensive Messages.

However, calls for his resignation as MLA have intensified. Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu said, “Many women have raised serious allegations against Rahul Mamkootathil. It is urgent that he resign as MLA. Resigning from Youth Congress is not enough; he must step down from his Assembly seat to safeguard society.”

With multiple women and now a trans woman accusing him, the controversy has sparked demands for greater accountability within the Congress party in Kerala.

