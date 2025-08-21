Kochi, August 21: Malayalam actress Rini Ann George on Wednesday levelled serious allegations against a youth leader belonging to a well-known political party, accusing him of sending obscene messages and inviting her to a five-star hotel. Addressing the media, George said the harassment began three years ago when she first came in contact with the politician through social media. Despite repeated warnings, she claimed the leader continued his inappropriate behaviour.

George revealed that she had complained verbally to several senior party leaders, but her concerns were ignored, and the youth leader continued to rise in prominence within the party. “The image I had of them has been shattered. Even after my complaint, he was given new positions,” she said. According to George, when she threatened to escalate the matter, the leader dismissed her warnings with a “Who cares?” attitude, even referencing how other politicians accused of harassment had escaped consequences. Holi Harassment: TV Actress Files Police Complaint for Molestation by Drunk Co-Star at Holi Party in Mumbai, Reveals He Said ‘I Love You’.

She clarified that she did not suffer any physical assault but received objectionable messages and invitations, which she rejected. George added that she has chosen not to file a formal police complaint, citing fear for her safety and lack of trust in the system. She also expressed that she does not want to embarrass the political party involved. After Siddique, Malayalam Actress Alleges Riyaz Khan Made Sexual Advances Over Call and Inappropriate Requests.

However, George said she was speaking up to support other women who may have faced similar harassment at the hands of the same leader. “I have heard from friends that many other women suffered. I am speaking for them. People like him should not be given responsible positions,” she asserted, calling on political parties to uphold morality and accountability in leadership.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

