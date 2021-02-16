'If you believe, you achieve', the only strategy that kept Mr. Shashikant Sharma going throughout his journey of becoming a Forex Trade Millionaire. He believes in the power of working hard and never giving up on things that you're passionate about.

His journey of becoming a Forex Trader started very co-incidentally, at an early age of 22. He was randomly scrolling through the internet when his eye caught an article on Forex. He read the whole thing and got so intrigued by the fact that Forex Trade allows you to earn money from the comfort of your home. He wanted to try his hand in it and see how well it works for him. Initially, he had to go through a lot of struggle because of lack of proper knowledge and no professional training in the field. But it was not late enough when he realised the importance of gaining some expert knowledge prior to investing his money in Forex Trade. Thereafter, he has never looked back. His risk-taking capabilities grew bigger and bigger and he kept on stepping up the ladder of success.

If you think that he only had ups and no downs, you're mistaken. Like any other successful person, Mr. Shashikant Sharma also faced a lot of problems during his journey. He was raised in a middle-class family and they did not support him in pursuing this path because of the obvious reason of the instability of the business. He also lost a lot of money in the process because of course, in Forex Trade, if you gain one day, you'll lose one day too. Nevertheless, he kept going and never stopped dreaming big. His success today is a result of his determination, perseverance and smart analysing skills.

On a personal level, Mr. Shashikant Sharma is a true follower of Lord Ravana and appreciates his wisdom a lot. He is also a big-time lover of dogs. After having achieved a lot of his dreams today, Mr. Shashikant Sharma is a proud owner of many luxury sports cars and loves to race in his free time. To help others like him lead a lavish lifestyle like he does, Mr. Sharma became a Professional Wealth Analyst and is also into Account Management.