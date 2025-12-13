Mumbai, December 13: Gold prices in India dipped on Saturday, December 13, after the US Federal Reserve announced a rate cut and weakened the dollar. In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was priced at INR 1,33,910 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at INR 12,75,100 per 10 grams, excluding GST and making charges.

Gold prices in India are driven by a mix of global factors, including international market trends, import duties, taxes, and currency movements. Beyond its price movements, gold continues to hold strong cultural and financial significance in India, where it is widely seen as a safe investment and plays a central role in weddings, festivals, and other celebrations. Why Gold Prices Are Falling? All You Need to Know As Prices of Yellow Metal Slip After Hitting All-Time Highs.

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Chennai INR 13,495 INR 12,370 INR 10,330 Mumbai INR 13,391 INR 12,275 INR 10,043 Delhi INR 13,407 INR 12,290 INR 10,058 Kolkata INR 13,391 INR 12,275 INR 10,043 Bangalore INR 13,391 INR 12,275 INR 10,043 Hyderabad INR 13,391 INR 12,275 INR 10,043 Kerala INR 13,391 INR 12,275 INR 10,043 Pune INR 13,391 INR 12,275 INR 10,043 Ahmedabad INR 13,397 INR 12,280 INR 10,048 Jaipur INR 13,407 INR 12,290 INR 12,058 Lucknow INR 13,407 INR 12,290 INR 12,058 Noida INR 13,407 INR 12,290 INR 12,058

Gold demand in India dipped this week even as the wedding season picked up, as prices hit all-time highs, Reuters reported. Dealers were offering discounts of up to INR 34 per ounce on official domestic rates, including import and sales taxes, compared with last week’s USD 22 discount. Gold Found Again in Banswara: Third Major Mine Confirmed in Rajasthan’s Kankariya Village, 222 Tonnes of Gold Ore Estimated.

Rising prices have also kept shoppers away from jewellery stores, according to a Mumbai-based bullion dealer. Despite weddings typically driving gold purchases, the sharp price rally has made buyers hesitant, although the precious metal continues to be a favoured gift during marriage celebrations.

