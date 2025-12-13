Mumbai, December 13: Gold prices in India dipped on Saturday, December 13, after the US Federal Reserve announced a rate cut and weakened the dollar. In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was priced at INR 1,33,910 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at INR 12,75,100 per 10 grams, excluding GST and making charges.
Gold prices in India are driven by a mix of global factors, including international market trends, import duties, taxes, and currency movements. Beyond its price movements, gold continues to hold strong cultural and financial significance in India, where it is widely seen as a safe investment and plays a central role in weddings, festivals, and other celebrations. Why Gold Prices Are Falling? All You Need to Know As Prices of Yellow Metal Slip After Hitting All-Time Highs.
Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)
|City
|24K Today
|22K Today
|18K Today
|Chennai
|INR 13,495
|INR 12,370
|INR 10,330
|Mumbai
|INR 13,391
|INR 12,275
|INR 10,043
|Delhi
|INR 13,407
|INR 12,290
|INR 10,058
|Kolkata
|INR 13,391
|INR 12,275
|INR 10,043
|Bangalore
|INR 13,391
|INR 12,275
|INR 10,043
|Hyderabad
|INR 13,391
|INR 12,275
|INR 10,043
|Kerala
|INR 13,391
|INR 12,275
|INR 10,043
|Pune
|INR 13,391
|INR 12,275
|INR 10,043
|Ahmedabad
|INR 13,397
|INR 12,280
|INR 10,048
|Jaipur
|INR 13,407
|INR 12,290
|INR 12,058
|Lucknow
|INR 13,407
|INR 12,290
|INR 12,058
|Noida
|INR 13,407
|INR 12,290
|INR 12,058
Gold demand in India dipped this week even as the wedding season picked up, as prices hit all-time highs, Reuters reported. Dealers were offering discounts of up to INR 34 per ounce on official domestic rates, including import and sales taxes, compared with last week’s USD 22 discount. Gold Found Again in Banswara: Third Major Mine Confirmed in Rajasthan’s Kankariya Village, 222 Tonnes of Gold Ore Estimated.
Rising prices have also kept shoppers away from jewellery stores, according to a Mumbai-based bullion dealer. Despite weddings typically driving gold purchases, the sharp price rally has made buyers hesitant, although the precious metal continues to be a favoured gift during marriage celebrations.
