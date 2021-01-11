Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of Professor Shashikumar Chitre.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Saddened to hear of the demise of Professor Shashikumar Chitre."

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet

Saddened to hear of the demise of Professor Shashikumar Chitre. He will be remembered for his work in astrophysics and subjects like solar physics, gravitational lensing and science education. His valuable work will continue inspiring students in the times to come. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2021

