Mumbai, Aug 19: Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant met Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh demanding strict action against Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami for making allegations against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Sawant handed over a petition to Deshmukh in which he alleged that the news being aired by Goswami's channel is creating a divide in the society, calling the chief minister's name in a derogatory manner, and accusing a minister without proof, comes under violation of Section 25 and 35 of the Press Council Act.

Sawant has also accused the channel's Hindi counterpart, Republic Bharat, in the letter. Sawant has demanded the Maharashtra government take strict action against the channel and Goswami promptly.

