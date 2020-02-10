Shoppers Stop Outlet at Inorbit Mall to Pay Rs 4,000 to Mumbai Man After He Files Complaint in Consumer Court For Charging Extra VAT

Shoppers Stop Logo (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Mumbai, February 10: A consumer forum in the city has found a Shoppers Stop store guilty of misleading advertising and overcharging for discounted products. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the Bandra Consumer Court Redressal Forum asked Shoppers Stop to pay Rs 4,000 to a Goregaon resident. The Court further asked the company to pay back the excessive charge it levied on him.

The incident refers to 2015 when Devendra Negi had visited Shoppers Stop outlet at Inorbit Mall. The price of the sandals was Rs 1,995 and he was charged Rs 1,466 after a 30 percent discount. Negi came home and calculated the VAT that he was charged on the product, he found that he was charged more. Negi filed a case against the store for engaging in unfair trade practices. Bata Fined Rs 9,000 For Charging Chandigarh Customer Rs 3 For Carry Bag.

The Forum had initially dismissed his case and they further ruled that once a company has decided to give a discount, they had no right to charge VAT on the discounted price. The Forum ordered the excess Rs 69.50 VAT amount to be returned to Negi, along with Rs 1,000 for the inconvenience and Rs 3,000 as legal costs.