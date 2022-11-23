Palghar, November 23: Exactly two years ago on November 23, 2020, Shraddha Walkar had submitted a written complaint to the Tulinj Police Station in Palghar of threats from her live-in partner, Aftab Ameen Poonawalla and how he threatened to "kill and cut her into pieces".

The letter, which has just surfaced, was duly acknowledged by police but it is not known if there was any further follow-up action in the matter. Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Forensic Experts Say Electric Cutter, Saw-Teeth Knife Used in Such Crimes.

Check Tweet:

MASSIVE EXCLUSIVE ON INDIA NEWS : Jan Ki Baat accesses letter written by Shraddha Walker informing Palghar Police about the brutality faced by her. ' If something happens to me, you know who to go after' - Shraddha writes in her letter. #ShraddhaWalkar #AftabPoonawalla pic.twitter.com/EcCtXBW4cK — Jan Ki Baat (@jankibaat1) November 23, 2022

In her complaint, she sounded desperate and stated that Aftab was beating her up, blackmailing her and was threatening to murder her and cut her body into pieces. Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: ‘I Was Provoked, I Hit Her’, Says Aftab Amin Poonawala in Saket Court.

Nearly two years later, Shraddha's worst fears turned true with Aaftab getting arrested for killing her and chopping her into many pieces in Delhi.

