Lucknow, August 27: Another minister of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's cabinet has contracted coronavirus (COVID-19). The latest to join the list is cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh. On Thursday, Sidharth Nath Singh informed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He said his condition is stable and urged those who came in contact with him to go for COVID-19 test. 42 COVID-19 Patients Go 'Missing' in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, Authorities Unable to Trace Due to Incorrect Phone Numbers, Addresses.

"After developing initial symptoms of corona (COVID-19), I underwent the test and the report came positive. My health is fine and on the advice of doctors, I have isolated myself at home. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please get yourself tested," Singh tweeted. He serves as minister of MSME, Investment & Export, Textile, Khadi and Gram Udyog. India Sees Biggest Single-Day Spike of 75,760 Coronavirus Cases, COVID-19 Tally Rises to 33,10,235, Death Toll Crosses 60,000.

Sidharth Nath Singh Contracts Coronavirus:

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है और डॉक्टर्स की सलाह से मैंने खुद को होम आइसोलेट कर लिया है। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं अपनी जाँच करवा लें। — Sidharth Nath Singh (@SidharthNSingh) August 27, 2020

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh ministers Atul Garg, Brajesh Pathak, Jai Pratap Singh and Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary had tested positive for COVID-19. Jai Pratap Singh has recovered from the deadly virus. Two UP ministers, Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan, recently succumbed to COVID-19. Uttar Pradesh has reported 2,03,028 COVID-19 cases, including 3,149 deaths.

