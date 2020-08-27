Lucknow, August 27: Another minister of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's cabinet has contracted coronavirus (COVID-19). The latest to join the list is cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh. On Thursday, Sidharth Nath Singh informed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He said his condition is stable and urged those who came in contact with him to go for COVID-19 test. 42 COVID-19 Patients Go 'Missing' in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, Authorities Unable to Trace Due to Incorrect Phone Numbers, Addresses.

"After developing initial symptoms of corona (COVID-19), I underwent the test and the report came positive. My health is fine and on the advice of doctors, I have isolated myself at home. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please get yourself tested," Singh tweeted. He serves as minister of MSME, Investment & Export, Textile, Khadi and Gram Udyog. India Sees Biggest Single-Day Spike of 75,760 Coronavirus Cases, COVID-19 Tally Rises to 33,10,235, Death Toll Crosses 60,000.

Sidharth Nath Singh Contracts Coronavirus:

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh ministers Atul Garg, Brajesh Pathak, Jai Pratap Singh and Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary had tested positive for COVID-19. Jai Pratap Singh has recovered from the deadly virus. Two UP ministers, Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan, recently succumbed to COVID-19. Uttar Pradesh has reported 2,03,028 COVID-19 cases, including 3,149 deaths.

