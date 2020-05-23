Sikkim Reports First Coronavirus Case; State no More A Green Zone

Plasma Therapy for Coronavirus (Photo Credits: PTI)

Gangtok, May 23: Sikkim reported its first coronavirus case on Saturday. The state government confirmed the media reports. A Sikkim resident was tested positive almost four months after the first COVID-19 case was detected in India in January. The person had a travel history to Delhi. Until now, Sikkim was in the green zone. However, after the detection of the first COVID-19 case, Sikkim will not remain in the green zone. Coronavirus Live India Tracker.

“A person from Sikkim who came back from Delhi has tested positive. The person was kept at the quarantine centre at Rabangla after he came back from Delhi. Today, his swab test report arrived in NBMC and accordingly, were forwarded to Sikkim Health Director,” reported India Today quoting State Health Director-General Dr Pempa Tshering Bhutia confirmed. There are no COVID-19 testing laboratories in the state.

The entry of tourists has been banned in Sikkim since February. The outsiders are prohibited in the state till October. The first COVID-19 case was reported in the state, a day after the state government announced to reopen schools and colleges in the state from June 15. Sikkim Education Minister KN Lepcha on Friday had said, “We will be reopening all schools and colleges from June 15. We will start with classes 9th to 12th while classes for Nursery to VIII will not be held. Morning assemblies will not be allowed in the schools to ensure social distancing.” The Schools and colleges were closed in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic.

India on Saturday witnessed the sharped single-day spike of 6,654 coronavirus cases. According to the Health Ministry, 1,25,102 people have contracted COVID-19 so far. The death toll also rose to 3720 in the country. The number of recoveries increased to 51,783.