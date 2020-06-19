New Delhi, June 19: Congress president Sonia Gandhi raised tough questions for the Narendra Modi government at the virtual all-party meeting convened by the Prime Minister to discuss India-China border tensions. Sonia accused the government of concealing information from the nation since the row erupted at Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. AAP, RJD Not Invited at All-Party Meet Called to Discuss India-China Standoff.

Appealing the Centre to share all details related to the Galwan Valley face-off with the Opposition, Sonia said the country must be apprised about the exact situation and whether status quo has been restored.

"Nation needs assurance that status quo ante restored. What is the current status of Mountain strike corps? Opposition parties should be briefed regularly," she said.

The Congress chief also asked the government to reveal the exact date when Chinese forces "intruded" into Indian territory.

"What date did Chinese troops intrude? When did the Govt find out about the transgressions? Does govt not get satellite pics? Did intelligence not report about unusual activity," she asked.

Before ending her brief statement, Sonia noted that the government has delayed the process of calling an all-party meeting. "All party meeting should have happened much earlier. Even at this late stage we are in the dark," she was reported as saying by news agency ANI.

Leaders of other parties, including CPI's D Raja, CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury, NCP's Sharad Pawar and DMK's MK Stalin attended the virtual meeting called by PM Modi. Raja and Yechury called for caution, saying that India must remain non-aligned and not be projected as a defence alliance partner of the United States.

Yechury stressed on the Panchsheel agreement between India and China, under which both the nations have committed to resolve border issues in a peaceful manner.

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar called for economic retaliation against China, saying that the neighbouring countries has been reaping benefits from the Indian market.

"Goods from China flooding Indian markets have major problems. They're plastic heavy, aren't eco-friendly and they harm environment. Electronic waste associated with them is high. Chinese products don’t even last long. It's our duty to be one and support the Centre," he said.

West Bengal CM and TMC president Mamata Banerjee backed the government and called for an united approach in wake of the border tensions with China.

"China is not a democracy. They are a dictatorship.They can do what they feel. We,on the other hand,have to work together.India will win,China will lose. Speak with unity. Think with unity. Work with unity. We are solidly with the government," she said.

