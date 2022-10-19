New Delhi, October 19: Outgoing Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday visited party chief-elect Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence here soon after he was declared winner and congratulated him. New Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Will Decide My Role, Says Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi was accompanied by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during their visit. Kharge defeated Shashi Tharoor in the election for the top party post in the results announced on Wednesday. Kharge will take charge as new Congress president soon.