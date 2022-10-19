New Delhi, October 19: Mallikarjun Kharge was on Wednesday elected as the new Congress President after he received 7,897 votes, while his rival Shashi Tharoor managed to secure only 1,072. Mallikarjun Kharge Elected As New Congress President: Know Everything About First Non-Gandhi Chief of India's Grand Old Party in 24 Years.

Although the counting of votes has ended, official results are yet to be announced. A total of 416 votes were declared invalid. Mallikarjun Kharge Becomes New Congress President, Wins Presidential Elections With 7897 Votes; Shashi Tharoor Congratulates.

Kharge's supporters broke out in dance and burst crackers outside the AICC headquarters here. He is likely to take charge next week a day after Diwali (October 23). For the first in over two decades, the Congress will get a non-Gandhi President.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2022 02:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).