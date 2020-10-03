Mumbai, October 3: The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for restaurants set to reopen from October 5 was issued by the Maharashtra government on Saturday. As per the guidelines unveiled by the state, the eateries and fine dines will have to cap their occupancy at 50 percent and allow only asymptomatic customers.

The restaurant authorities will also need to ensure social distancing among the customers. The use of hand sanitisers is mandated, and adequate level of hygiene needs to be maintained in the washroom, the SOPs stated.

As a precautionary measure, the use of digital mode of transactions should be promoted, the guidelines said. Less exchange of hard cash is expected to reduce the risk of virus transmission.

Check Full List of SOPs Issued For Restaurants in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Government issues Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for restaurants that are to reopen from October 5 with 50% occupancy; all customers may be screened at the entry point, only asymptomatic customers shall be allowed. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Pwhtn5I6Op — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2020

Restaurants in Maharashtra are closed since mid-March, following the imposition of lockdown to contain COVID-19 spread. While relaxations were earlier issued for takeaways, the dining rooms were ordered to remain closed till the onset of this month.

