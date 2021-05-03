New Delhi, May 3: SpiceJet's air cargo arm SpiceXpress on Monday airlifted 700 oxygen concentrators from Guangzhou to New Delhi.

Accordingly, the airline has airlifted more than 4,400 oxygen concentrators from the USA, Hong Kong, Singapore and China in the last two weeks.

SpiceXpress used its B737 freighter aircraft to airlift the concentrators from Guangzhou.

SpiceXpress had on April 24 airlifted 800 oxygen concentrators followed by another consignment of 1000 oxygen concentrators on April 28 from Hong Kong to Delhi. COVID-19 Surge in India: IAF Airlifts Cryogenic Oxygen Containers From Germany, UK.

SpiceXpress airlifted 700 oxygen concentrators from Canton, China this morning. We continue our daily battle against COVID-19 in India by bringing in oxygen concentrators from across the globe. We hope the oxygen concentrators will ease the shortage of oxygen in the country. pic.twitter.com/RyoVloXEXy — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) May 3, 2021

These oxygen concentrators had been ordered by SpiceHealth for emergency use and distribution across India.

At present, SpiceXpress has a network spanning 63 domestic and 50 international destinations and a fleet of 19 cargo planes.

It is capable of flying over 600 tonnes of cargo daily to domestic and international destinations.

