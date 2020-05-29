Staying Positive in COVID Times: Upcoming Actor Nikhil Angrish Shares His Thoughts

Nikhil Angrish

WE WILL HAVE TO LEARN TO WORK FROM HOME AND STAY POSITIVE AT THE SAME TIME.

Says upcoming actor Nikhil Angrish, who has appeared in a several advertisements of well known brands like Renault, hero, Paperboat juices, Uber, Venus, Google etc.

Like most professionals, actors are working from home too. I get audition breifs on phone and make a self audition at home which usually happens in a studio with casting director breifing you. But since now we are confined to the four walls of the house, we have to do everything from lighting to placing the camera correctlly, right costumes etc. Even most of the ads we are now seeing on TV have scenes shot by actors at home with family members helping them.

There was no work in the initial month of lockdown but now gradually work is picking up. I think this is a time on us to reflect on yourself and think about the environment around us which was long being ignored. The silver lining in this situation is that the nature is healing and we are breathing much cleaner air (which is rare in Delhi). This time is undoubtedly stressful for everyone but we need to find ways to be positive. Pick up a hobby you always wanted to pursue but never got time for like gardening, learning a musical instrument or finishing your favourite book or simply try to cook your favourite dish!

Nikhil, an alumni of DPS Vasant Kunj and IT graduate transitioned into professional acting after leaving a MNC job strongly feels that " People are now realising that most of there buying was greed based whereas it should be need based. A lot of them are cooking their favourite dish at home and find it more satisfying than ordering from outside. And it is so much more healthier. We do miss eating out and would of course love to go to our favourite restaurant but we have realised that most of it is just indulgence."

"I am eagerly waiting for my post production works to come out and shoot again soon meanwhile I think It is a time to be more healthy, develop immunity and bond with our close ones" says Nikhil who was last seen in the latest season of Savdhan India.

(Above article is published from a Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the above article do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)