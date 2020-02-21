Sterilisation Target Issued to Madhya Pradesh Govt Health Staff, Told to Bring At Least One Man For Vasectomy or Lose Job

File image of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bhopal, February 21: In order to increase the participation of men in family planning programme, the Madhya Pradesh government issued sterilisation target to the health staff. The state government has warned the male multi-purpose health workers that their salaries would be withheld and compulsorily retired if they failed to bring one man for a vasectomy. Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government issued orders to the health staff after the number of men opting for sterilisation has come down in the state, according to an Indian Express report.

Hence, the government has warned the male multi-purpose health workers, who failed to mobilise even one man for sterilisation in 2019-2020 will have their salaries withheld and they will be made to compulsorily retire. The states' National Health Mission asked its district officials to identify male workers with ‘zero work output’ and apply ‘no work no pay’ principle if they fail to get atleast one patient for sterilisation by the end of next month. Madhya Pradesh: 41 Women Made to Sleep on Floor After Sterilisation Surgery in Gyaraspur Primary Health Centre.

The number of men opting for sterilisation has been steadily falling in the state. The number of men who opted for sterilisation in MP for 2019-2020 was 3,397 as against 3.34 lakh women. This number was almost 10,000 for men in 2015-16. Over the last few years, the number has decreased.