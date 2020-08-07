Mumbai, August 7: The stock market indices opened on Friday in the opening session with Sensex down by 151.61 points or 0.40 per cent at 37873.84 at 9.15 am. Nifty too opened its account with 34.00 points or 0.30 per cent at 11166.20. Apart from realty, media and FMCG, all other sectors opened in traded in the red. Earlier on Thursday, the stock markets ended higher after the monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates steady.

At 10.15 am, the Sensex trading at 38.55 points or 0.10% lower at 37,986.90, while the Nifty was trading at 3.15 points or 0.028% lower at 11,197.00. In the opening bell, about 706 shares have advanced, 335 shares declined, and 50 shares are unchanged. Among the major development, the prices of gold scaled to another peak crossing Rs 55,000/10 grams at MCX and silver reaching Rs 76000/kilograms at MCX. Sensex Up 200 Points at 37,871, Nifty at 11,173 Ahead of RBI's Bi-Monthly Monetary Policy.

Among the gainers at the stock market include Bayers Coprsc whose shares were up by 587.45 points to 10.43 per cent at 6219.90, while Aarti Drugs was trading in green with 228.45 points or 10.30 per cent at 2447.20. Other gainers in the first hours of trading were Tata Steel, Yes Bank, Birla Corp and Adani Transmission.

On the contrary, the losers in the initial hour of trading include Lupin which was 52 points or 5.61 per cent low at 883.75, while Vodafone was trading at 2 per cent low at 8.9. Other firms trailing in the stock market were Hathaway Cable, Den Networks, BHEL, HCL Tech and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company.

