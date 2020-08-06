Mumbai, August 6: The Indian stock market opened in the green amid positive cues from the global stock market. The Sensex was trading at 37,848, up 184 points. NSE Nifty, on the other hand, was at 11,152, up 51 points. Investors will keep a close watch as RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will make the central bank's Bi-monthly Monetary Policy address at 12 noon today.

Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Wednesday after Disney delivered a surprise quarterly profit, with sentiment boosted by signs that a coronavirus fiscal relief package was imminent. Better-than-feared corporate results and a surge in shares of heavyweight technology companies have fueled a stimulus-driven rally in Wall Street’s main indexes. The Asian stocks were also trading firm on Thursday. 'Open Market Operations' to be Conducted by RBI on July 2 to Pump Liquidity in Financial System.

On Wednesday, the stock market ended on a flat note ahead of the RBI Monetary policy. The Sensex ended 24 points lower at 37,663 and Nifty gained 6 points to 11,101.

