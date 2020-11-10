New Delhi, Nov 10: After Congress leader Udit Raj blamed the electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the negative results of the Grand Alliance in the Bihar Assembly elections, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Tuesday contradicted him by saying that EVMs are not to be blamed for electoral defeats.

"Whatever be the outcome of any election, it's time to stop blaming the EVMs. In my experience, the EVM system is robust, accurate and dependable," he tweeted. Bihar Assembly Elections Results 2020 Live News Updates.

Earlier, Congress spokesperson Udit Raj said that "even the spaceships could be controlled from the ground, so EVM could also be hacked".

The Congress was elated after the exit poll results, but after the trends started to come in on Tuesday, its leaders have been blaming the EVMs.

The Election Commission has rejected these claims and said that the EVMs are tamper proof and cannot be compromised.

Initially, the Grand Alliance led the trends, but as the day progressed, it became clear that the BJP was emerging as the single largest party and the Congress a distant fourth.

The BJP and its ally JD-U's key rival, the RJD was leading on 62 seats taking the Grand Alliance's count to 100. By securing 19 seats, the Congress is in the fourth position. The grand old party is followed by three Left partners leading on 19 seats -- the CPI-ML (13), and the CPI and CPI-M on three seats each.

