In the first accident on Atal Setu, a car lost control and collided with a divider and toppled on the newly-constructed Mumbai Trans Harbour Link on Sunday. A video of the accident on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) has surfaced on social media. The video shows a red car losing control and flipping after crashing into a divider. Reportedly, two people suffered injuries after the Accident on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). Mumbai Car Crash: SUV Rams Into Several Vehicles Queued Up at Toll Plaza on Bandra-Worli Sea Link; Three Killed, Driver Booked (Watch Video).

Accident on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL):

First Accident on MTHL! In Ravi Shashtri's words: Thodi der ke liye....(those who know, know) Literally https://t.co/UK0TJfL7Kb — Roads of Mumbai (@RoadsOfMumbai) January 21, 2024

