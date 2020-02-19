Supreme Court-Appointed Mediators Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran Meet Shaheen Bagh Protesters, Say ‘Hoping to Resolve Issue With Everyone’s Cooperation’

Senior Advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 19: The Supreme Court-appointed mediators on Wednesday visited Delhi's Shaheen Bagh to speak to the protesters who have been demonstrating against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for more than two months. Mediators Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran reached Shaheen Bagh to talk to agitators and convince them to hold the protest at an alternate site. Shaheen Bagh Anti-CAA Protests: People Have Right to Protest but There Must Be Balancing Factor, Says Supreme Court.

"Supreme Court has said that you have the right to protest. The law (CAA) has been challenged in the Supreme Court. But like us, others too have their rights, like the right to use roads, open their shops. We would come up with such a solution that it would become an example for the world," Ramachandran told protesters.

ANI Tweet:

Sadhana Ramachandran at Shaheen Bagh: Supreme Court has said that you have the right to protest. The law (CAA) has been challenged in the Supreme Court. But like us, others too have their rights, like right to use roads, open their shops. pic.twitter.com/9MmI53AZdE — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2020

"We have come here according to the order of the Supreme Court. We hope to speak to everyone. We hope to resolve the matter with everybody's cooperation," Hegde told protesters as he reached Shaheen Bagh.

The top court has expressed concerns over the blockade of the public road at Shaheen Bagh and suggested that protest should be shifted to an alternative location. The apex court has asked senior advocate Sanjay Hegde to act as a mediator and persuade demonstrators to move to another site where no public space is obstructed.

"The right to protest is a fundamental right. But there are lines and boundaries... if everyone starts blocking roads, where will people go?" the court had said.