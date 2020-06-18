Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Supreme Court Rejects Plea for Directing Centre to Drag China to International Court of Justice for Compensation for Spreading COVID-19

News ANI| Jun 18, 2020 04:00 PM IST
Supreme Court Rejects Plea for Directing Centre to Drag China to International Court of Justice for Compensation for Spreading COVID-19
File image of Supreme Court | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, June 18: The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a petition for directions to the Central government to drag China to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), seeking compensation to the tune of USD 600 billion for spreading coronavirus.

A bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde rejected the plea filed by a Madurai resident KK Ramesh. As coronavirus emerged from China's Wuhan city, there have been speculations that the deadly coronavirus might have been produced by the country in attempts to develop biological weapons of mega destruction. Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 Update: Supreme Court Stays Annual Rath Yatra on June 23 at Puri’s Jagannath Temple in Odisha.

This comes as the lockdown, induced in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus for over two months now, has severely affected India's economy and forced various small businesses to close shop across the country.

